Jorge Ramos: Amnesty for Illegals, Migrants—‘Nothing We Can Do to Stop Them’

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos said on Tuesday evening that he believes the solution to the migrant crisis at U.S.-Mexico border is to just legalize illegal immigrants because “nobody can really stop them” from entering the United States.

“The U.S. economy has been absorbing them and it seems that we have to realize that the only way to deal with this is in a legal way,” Ramos told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Just to understand that legally they are going to keep coming and there is really nothing we can do to stop them.”

Ramos said Americans have to understand that 300,000 to a million illegal immigrants have entered the United States every year for decades and if more “of these immigrants want to come to the United States, it is very difficult to stop them at the border.” Ramos added that “Central American countries and Mexico are not the immigration police of Donald Trump” and insisted that no matter how much money is spent trying to solve the migrant crisis, governments “simply don’t have the power to stop that from becoming reality.”

“But the truth is that, Anderson, nobody can stop them,” Ramos said. “Nobody can really stop them.” – READ MORE