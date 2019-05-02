Jordan slams Dems over ‘crazy’ treatment of Barr

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, blasted House Democrats’ treatment of Attorney General William Barr as “craziness.”

In an exclusive interview with Hill.TV, Jordan slammed proposed format changes by committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y) to allow committee staff to question Barr after members in a now-canceled House testimony on his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Jordan pushed back on Nadler’s assertion that Barr is “afraid” to testify, pointing to the official’s Wednesday appearance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Think about how crazy that is,” Jordan said. “The very moment is making that statement, Bill Barr is testifying in front of Congress, he’s in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. That is craziness.”

Barr notified Nadler Wednesday evening that he will not appear before the committee on Thursday after Democrats and the Justice Department failed to reach a deal on the terms of his testimony.