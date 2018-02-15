Jordan Renews Call for Second Independent Counsel in Russia Investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) renewed his call Wednesday for appointment of a second independent counsel to investigate possible abuses by law enforcement investigators during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Jordan, a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that the case for the appointment has only grown stronger in recent weeks with new revelations.

Among those are an email that outgoing national security adviser Susan Rice sent to herself on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, claiming to document a meeting earlier that month in which President Barack Obama discussed the probe of possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian government and business interests.

That adds context to previously released text messages between two romantically linked FBI officials involved in the investigation, indicating that Obama wanted to know everything the agency was doing, Jordan said.

“That’s interesting stuff and why we need to investigate this issue as thoroughly as we can,” he said. “And that’s why we’ve called for a second special counsel.” – READ MORE

