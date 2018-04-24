View our Privacy Policy

Jordan Peterson: ‘You Need to Have Respect’ for Trump Supporters (VIDEO)

Canadian psychologist Prof. Jordan Peterson debated a liberal panel on comedian Bill Maher’s HBO program on the “polarization” he said is happening in America over President Trump.

Peterson said that many on the left are not treating Trump supporters respectfully or even trying to hear opposing views.

“Your country is polarizing in a way that’s not good,” Peterson told Maher, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), former MSNBC host Alex Wagner and New York Times writer Frank Bruni. READ MORE

Canadian psychologist Prof. Jordan Peterson debated a liberal panel on comedian Bill Maher's HBO program on the "polarization" he said is happening in America over President Trump.

