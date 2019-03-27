Jordan Peele: ‘I Don’t See Myself Casting A White Dude As The Lead’ In My Films

This just in: a top Hollywood director said that he does not see himself casting an actor of a certain race as the lead in one of his films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, fresh off the box-office success of the horror movie “Us,” director Jordan Peele said he does not see himself casting a “white dude” as the lead in one of his future films.

“I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie,” Peele said during an appearance at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Hollywood. “Not that I don’t like white dudes. But I’ve seen that movie.”

THR reports that Peele’s comments “drew loud applause and shouts of agreement.”

The "Get Out" director characterized his stance as a sort of renaissance for representation in Hollywood.