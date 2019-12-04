Jonathan Turley: ‘This Is Not How You Impeach an American President’

George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley testified at the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that impeaching President Donald Trump would violate the principles of the Constitution and set a bad precedent.

He noted that he was not a supporter of President Trump, not had he voted for him, but was concerned that the Democrats were establishing a weak standard for impeachment in a partisan process that boded ill for the future:

This would be the first impeachment in history where there would be considerable debate — and, in my view, not compelling evidence — of the commission of a crime.

(…)

We are living in the very period described by Alexander Hamilton, a period of agitated passions. I get it. You’re mad. The president’s mad. My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad. And Luna’s a golden doodle, and they don’t get mad.

So we’re all mad. Where has that taken us? Will a slipshod impeachment make us less mad? Will it only invite an invitation for the madness to follow every future administration?

That is why this is wrong. It’s not wrong because President Trump is right. His call is anything but perfect. It’s not wrong because the House has no legitimate reason to investigate the Ukrainian controversy. It’s not wrong because we’re in an election year. There is no good time for an impeachment.

No — it’s wrong because this is not how you impeach an American president. – READ MORE