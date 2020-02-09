Jon Voight says Pelosi’s soul has ‘evil intent’ – calls her a threat to America

Hollywood star Jon Voight just spoke out to blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week, saying that she is a “threat” to America and that her soul has “evil intent.”

“This Pelosi woman and her cohorts are a threat to the United States of America,” Voight said in a video that he posted on Twitter on Thursday. “She has a link that is corrupt, her soul has evil intent.”

“We will stand in the name of God,” the Academy Award-winning star added. “We will stand with President Trump for he is the greatest president. Watching his state of the union speech with pride and tears, I was moved by his words of wisdom.”

Not stopping there, Voight warned that the “radical left” is on a mission to destroy the U.S. with “barbaric behavior,” adding that this is “not what God wants from his children.” – READ MORE