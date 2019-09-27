Jon Voight: Impeachment Effort Against Trump Is ‘War Against Truths’ (VIDEO)

Veteran actor Jon Voight has called the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump a “war against truths,” and has called upon the country to “stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words.”

This is war pic.twitter.com/NbHIzbyr4O — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) September 27, 2019

In a short video posted late Thursday to his Twitter account, Voight described the current political climate and the Democrats’ push to impeach Trump a “war.”

“War. This is war against truths. This is a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country and made us safe and great again,” the Jon Voight said. “Let me stand with our president. Let us all stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words trying for impeachment.”

The Coming Home actor said the impeachment efforts currently underway represent a crime.