Jon Voight declares Trump is ‘greatest president of this century’ in Twitter video

Actor Jon Voight is continuing to express his support for President Trump, declaring him “the greatest president of this century” in a message posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Voight, one of the very few outspoken conservative actors in Hollywood, spoke to his social media followers.

“This is not peace,” he began. “This is not love. This is hate among the radical left. No amount of book smart will show the given policy of what truth stands for. Truth is a powerful emotion. Love … is what we should be voting for.

Jon Voight’s message of peace and love. pic.twitter.com/XHQTjtqsBx — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) August 18, 2019

"And I must say that we — the Republican Party — have voted for renewal, for a place of safety, a community where all can have peace," the Academy Award-winning actor continued. "But this is war among the left. They have hate. It's like a venom. No words of God, no words of love, but a radical emotion of hate."