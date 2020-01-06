‘Joker’ actor Joaquin Phoenix’s award speech echoes Ricky Gervais’ remarks on liberal celebrity hypocrisy

Joaquin Phoenix, star of 2019 hit “Joker,” lambasted liberal hypocrites during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, echoing host and comedian Ricky Gervais’ evisceration of liberal celebrities.

Accepting the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Phoenix told the elite audience that they should do more to combat climate change rather than just send well wishes to Australia, which is being ravaged by wildfires.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama goes to Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QCEAo33CYd — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

“It’s really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well wishes to Australia,” he began. “But we have to do more than that. It’s such a beautiful gesture.

"I've not always been a virtuous man," the "Joker" star added. "I hope together we can be unified and make some changes. It's great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that."