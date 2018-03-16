In joint statement, world leaders agree Russia behind nerve agent attack on former spy

The leaders of the United States, Germany and France have joined together with the United Kingdom in accusing Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy.

In a joint statement Thursday, President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May said they “abhor” the attack against Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury on March 4. A police officer who came to the pair’s aid was also sickened.

“This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War,” the statement said.

“It is an assault on U.K. sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all,” they said.

The leaders’ remarks come a day after Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats and suspended high-level contacts with Moscow over the incident.

Later on Thursday, Trump told reporters that “it looks like” Russia was behind the attack. – READ MORE

