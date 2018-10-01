    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    ‘Join Me in an Elevator Any Time’: Flake Booed at Global Citizen Festival After Kavanaugh Hearing (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Sen. Jeff Flake was met with a smattering of boos from the crowd at Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

    Flake (R-Ariz.) appeared on the stage with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (DE) and stated the two lawmakers were at the event to “support bipartisan leadership on foreign aid.”

    Coons implored the crowd to reach out to lawmakers because “there are people’s voices we need to hear from around the world and here in our own country.”

    “So feel free to join me in an elevator any time,” Flake added.READ MORE

    Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) says he plans to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination unless the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee reveals wrongdoing.

    “I’m a conservative. He’s a conservative. I plan to support him unless they turn up something — and they might,” Flake told The Atlantic for an article published Saturday.

    The GOP senator’s comments came hours after he forced a weeklong FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh, saying he would agree to allow Kavanaugh’s nomination to advance from the Senate Judiciary Committee if the FBI could investigate.

    President Trump agreed to a Senate GOP leader’s request for an FBI investigation on Friday afternoon, ordering a “supplemental” background check “limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” – READ MORE

    'Join Me in an Elevator Any Time': Flake Booed at Global Citizen Festival After Kavanaugh Hearing
    'Join Me in an Elevator Any Time': Flake Booed at Global Citizen Festival After Kavanaugh Hearing

    Sen. Jeff Flake was met with a smattering of boos from the crowd at Saturday's Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

    Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: