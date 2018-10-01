‘Join Me in an Elevator Any Time’: Flake Booed at Global Citizen Festival After Kavanaugh Hearing (VIDEO)

Sen. Jeff Flake was met with a smattering of boos from the crowd at Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Flake (R-Ariz.) appeared on the stage with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (DE) and stated the two lawmakers were at the event to “support bipartisan leadership on foreign aid.”

WATCH: Sen. Flake encourages voters to "keep calling" their elected officials at #GlobalCitizen Festival: "Feel free to join me in an elevator any time," Sen. Flake says after being confronted by a sexual assault survivor in an elevator Friday before the vote on Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/PYfkaksZgE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 29, 2018

Coons implored the crowd to reach out to lawmakers because “there are people’s voices we need to hear from around the world and here in our own country.”

“So feel free to join me in an elevator any time,” Flake added. – READ MORE

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) says he plans to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination unless the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee reveals wrongdoing.

“I’m a conservative. He’s a conservative. I plan to support him unless they turn up something — and they might,” Flake told The Atlantic for an article published Saturday.

The GOP senator’s comments came hours after he forced a weeklong FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh, saying he would agree to allow Kavanaugh’s nomination to advance from the Senate Judiciary Committee if the FBI could investigate.

President Trump agreed to a Senate GOP leader’s request for an FBI investigation on Friday afternoon, ordering a “supplemental” background check “limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” – READ MORE