Johnson subpoenas records on Obamacare ‘exemption’ for Congress

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin gave the federal personnel office an early Christmas gift on Friday — a subpoena demanding to know why it “exempted” members of Congress from Obamacare by letting them retain employer subsidies for coverage.

The 2010 health law required federal lawmakers and their staff members to use its internet-based exchanges if they want to get covered through their jobs.

Yet Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, says the Office of Personnel Management must explain how it decided to let denizens of Capitol Hill hold onto federal-employer assistance, so long as they used the District of Columbia’s small-business exchange.

Regular Americans on the exchanges must hope that Obamacare’s income-based subsidies are sufficient.

Mr. Johnson, who first threatened to subpoena the records in October, said OPM has until Jan. 5 to provide the requested documents. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *