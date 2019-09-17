Johns Hopkins professor issues dire warning against allowing children to change genders: ‘Comparable to doing frontal lobotomies’

Paul McHugh, professor and psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins University, has condemned the act of allowing children to transition from one gender to another.

McHugh told the College Fix that there will likely be long-term negative implications for those children who are permitted to engage in such medical treatments.

McHugh branded the practice as “reckless and irresponsible,” according to the outlet, and insisted that many physicians are allowing child-aged patients to transition without concrete evidence that it is in the best interest of the child.

“ don’t have evidence that will be the right one,” he told the outlet during a phone interview. “Many people are doing what amounts to an experiment on these young people without telling them it’s an experiment.”

“You need evidence for that, and this is a very serious treatment,” McHugh added. “It is comparable to doing frontal lobotomies.”

McHugh pointed out that he believes children who are experiences feelings of transgenderism are simply suffering from mental issues. – READ MORE