John Wayne Airport should be renamed, some say, after screen legend’s 1971 Playboy interview sparks controversy

The first shots may have been fired in a war against “The Duke.”

A debate is now underway over whether a Southern California airport should bear the name of screen legend John Wayne, who died nearly 40 years ago at age 72. The discussion stems from the recent social-media uproar that followed the resurfacing of a 1971 Playboy interview in which Wayne made remarks that critics described as racist and homophobic.

John Wayne Airport is located in Orange County, where Wayne lived for most of his adult life. The airport, previously named Orange County Airport, has been the subject of debate in the past, but mostly over concerns that the Wayne name fails to convey the airstrip’s location in Santa Ana.

The latest calls for changing the name stem from Wayne’s remarks, made at age 63, that he believed in “white supremacy,” at least until “irresponsible” black people became more educated, and that Native Americans were “selfishly” trying to keep their land.

When asked which films he considered perverted, Wayne listed 1969’s “Easy Rider” and “Midnight Cowboy,” before using anti-gay slurs in further discussing the films.

Columnist Michael Hiltzik argued last week that perhaps Wayne represents a bygone era.

“Orange County today is such an economically and ethnically diverse community that it’s hard to justify asking any member of that community to board planes at an airport named after an outspoken racist and homophobe, with his strutting statue occupying a central niche in front of the concourse,” Hiltzik wrote in a Los Angeles Times opinion piece. – READ MORE