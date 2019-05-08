John Rogers Announces Senate Bid After ‘Kill Them Now, Kill Them Later’ Abortion Comments

Democratic Alabama state Rep. John Rogers announced Tuesday he will be running for the U.S. Senate following his controversial remarks on abortion.

“I am now a candidate for United States Senate,” Rogers said on the state’s House floor, according to Yellowhammer News. “I’ve already, I’ve got — I’m running for real. I’m not backing down. I’m a candidate. I’ve already — I asked them to give me $1,000,000 [in campaign pledges to be able to run] and already $500,000 have come in already. And so if I get $500,000 , I’ll be an official candidate. I’m telling you right now.”

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham): I am now a candidate for the U.S. Senate#alpolitics — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) May 7, 2019

Rogers also clarified his thoughts on abortion-related issues, reportedly telling the Alabama House a miscarriage is a “natural abortion,” morning-after pills are the same as abortion, and sonograms are intended to track a woman’s pregnancy in order for her to be informed on whether she would like to terminate it, according to Yellowhammer News.

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later,” Rogers said during a debate on a state abortion bill May 1. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

Rogers said on a local radio program Monday that Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones called him over the telephone to discuss the comments.

“I know you’re right, but I got to come out against you,” Rogers claims Jones said.

“Look, we are just going to have to agree to disagree on this. I made my position clear,” Jones’s office told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “I thought his remarks were appalling and I told him that I strongly disagreed with him. There is already too much division in our politics and I won’t add to it here. With that, that’s all I’m going to say on this matter.”

“Doug Jones and John Rogers share the same views on abortion, but Rogers is at least honest about it,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Nathan Brand in a statement to TheDCNF. “Even Alabama Democrats are taking note of how dishonest Doug Jones is.”

Alabama Rep. John Rogers drew national attention when he said “you can kill ‘em now or kill ‘em later" about abortion. @DougJones privately told him he agrees with him.



What else doesn’t he want you to know? #ALsen #ALpolitics pic.twitter.com/HbC4Z4E9Dt — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) May 7, 2019

“When you drive to back alleys, you start using that coat hanger and start using that medication — they can’t afford to get a regular abortion,” Rogers said Tuesday on the House floor, Yellowhammer News reported.

“So you to use that coat hanger … you’re damaging that fetus. That fetus is damaged, and then you’re forced to have that child? I just read the other day that they had five kids locked in a basement, five kids. Emaciated kids, kids that were tied up in chains in a basement. Why would you want to force a child on that family?”

Rogers’s office did not respond to a request for comment from TheDCNF.

Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]