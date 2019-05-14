John Paul Stevens: ‘There’s No Need for All the Guns We Have in the Country’

In an interview with the Washington Post, former Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens lamented about the Supreme Court’s 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller decision and said, “there’s no need for all the guns we have in the country and if I could get rid of one thing it would be to get rid of that whole gun climate.”

The 2008 decision, of which Stevens wrote the dissenting opinion, is considered to be one of the most important cases relating to gun rights in the United States, and protected the individual right to gun ownership for Americans.

Stevens writes about the inner workings of the Court’s deliberation on the case in a forthcoming book, the third he has written since he retired from the Supreme Court in 2010.

When he began writing his dissent on the case, Stevens said he aimed to persuade Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas, who both ultimately sided with Justice Antonin Scalia’s majority opinion. – READ MORE