John McCain undergoes surgery for intestinal infection, listed as stable

Arizona Sen. John McCain underwent surgery during the weekend to “treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis,” his office said on Monday.

McCain, 81, who is also battling brain cancer, is said to be in “stable condition” after he was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

“Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment,” McCain’s office said in a statement. “He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues. – READ MORE

