John McCain Slams Trump from His Death Bed

McCain’s letter included poetic phrases about his love of America and his gratitude to his family and his nation — and his feeling that even when ill, he was indeed the luckiest of men.

But wrapped inside his patriotic statement were stinging words of caution to all Americans.

“We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe,” McCain’s statement read.

“We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been,” he continued.

“Like most people, I have regrets. But I would not trade a day of my life, in good or bad times, for the best day of anyone else’s.”

McCain also noted, “We are 325 million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates.”

Noting today’s political discord, he also advised Americans in his statement, “But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country, we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do.”

He concluded, “Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.” – READ MORE

President Trump will not attend the funeral for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died Saturday from brain cancer, a spokesperson for the late senator confirmed to The Washington Post on Monday.

It had been previously reported that McCain did not want Trump, with whom he had a contentious relationship, to attend. Former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush are both expected to eulogize McCain at the funeral.

It was also reported that Vice President Pence has been asked to attend McCain’s funeral. The Hill has reached out to the White House and McCain’s Senate office for comment.

And former Vice President Joe Biden, a close friend of McCain’s, will speak at the senator’s funeral service in Phoenix earlier in the week. – READ MORE