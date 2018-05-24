John McCain: ‘Go to Hell’ If You Don’t Like that I Passed Pee Dossier to FBI

In his newly released book, Sen. John McCain admits he knew the anti-Trump dossier that he infamously passed to the FBI contained “unproven accusations,” “mostly raw, unverified intelligence” and allegations about which the senator “had no idea” if “any were true.”

Yet McCain maintains he had an “obligation” to pass the wild charges against Donald Trump to FBI Director James Comey and he would even do it again. “Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell,” McCain exclaimed.

In the book The Restless Wave, McCain provides an inside account of how he says he came across the dossier.

He writes that he was told about the claims in the document at a security conference in Canada in November 2016, where he was approached by Sir Andrew Wood, a former British ambassador to Moscow and friend of ex-British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier.

McCain wrote that Wood told him Steele “had been commissioned to investigate connections between the Trump campaign and Russian agents as well as potentially compromising information about the President-elect that Putin allegedly possessed.” – READ MORE

