While John McCain Calls For Investigations Into Trump, Don’t Forget What He Did For $112,000 In 1989

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., continued to call for investigations into President Donald Trump right before the Nunes memo was released last week, but it is important to remember McCain’s past transgressions.

In the midst of the political controversy, McCain was also involved in a scandal of his own.

McCain was one of the so-called “Keating Five,” five U.S. senators accused of corruption in 1989.

Sens. Alan Cranston, Dennis DeConcini, John Glenn and Donald Riegle were the other four who tried to influence federal thrift regulators to back their political benefactor, Charles H. Keating Jr, according to The Arizona Republic.

McCain received over $112,000 in political contributions from Keating, and the McCain family also vacationed at the Keating’s Bahamas retreat.

When the government was poised to seize Keating’s Lincoln Savings and Loan in 1987, Keating decided to cash in the debts of the five senators, The Arizona Republic reported. – READ MORE

The Arizona senator is back in the donkey’s saddle again, this time on immigration. According to The Washington Post, along with Delaware Democrat Sen. Chris Coons, he’s proposing a “bipartisan” immigration plan that would effectively block the wall along our southern border, and give in to the Democrats completely when it comes to former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for illegal immigrants.

The bill, introduced Monday, “would grant permanent legal status to undocumented immigrants known as ‘dreamers’ and start bolstering security along the U.S.-Mexico border,” according to The Post’s report.

“But the measure would not immediately authorize spending the $25 billion President Trump is seeking to fortify the border with new wall and fence construction. Some Republicans are seeking at least $30 billion.”

That’s not where the problems end, however. The legislation “would grant legal status to dreamers who have been in the country since 2013 — a larger pool of undocumented immigrants than the 1.8 million Trump supports legalizing.”

“The bill says nothing about curbing family-based legal migration or making changes to the diversity lottery program — two other priorities for Trump and conservative Republicans,” The Post adds. – READ MORE