John McCain associate invokes Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying on Trump dossier

David Kramer, a former State Department official and associate of Sen. John McCain, used his Fifth Amendment right to avoid testifying before the House Intelligence Committee about the Trump dossier’s Russian sources, according to a new report.

In December, Kramer was interviewed by the committee and signaled he had details concerning sources used in the dossier. He was then served a subpoena.

However, Kramer exerted his Fifth Amendment rights and did not meet with the committee, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

Kramer traveled to London in November 2016 where he retrieved a copy of the Trump dossier, written by former British spy Christopher Steele, who had composed the document. Upon returning to the U.S., Kramer gave the document to McCain and later to the FBI’s then-director, James Comey. – READ MORE

