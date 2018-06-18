John Legend slams Paul Ryan for Father’s Day post amid immigration controversy: ‘Seriously, f–k you’

Singer John Legend lashed out at House Speaker Paul Ryan on Saturday after the lawmaker posted a Father’s Day video about his children amid a controversy over a policy involving immigrant families getting split up at the border.

“Seriously, f–k you,” Legend tweeted. “Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father’s day.”

Legend’s reaction comes as the Trump administration has drawn criticism for the separation of parents and children attempting to cross the southern border into the U.S.

In a Twitter video titled “How Becoming a Father Changed My Life,” Ryan reflects on how having children has altered his ambitions over the course of his career.

My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/w3UsSkR4Lf — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 16, 2018

In the caption, Ryan wrote that his “life changed the day I became a father.”- READ MORE

