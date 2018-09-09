John Legend says Kanye West is ‘serious’ about running for president

Kayne West is said to be “serious” about running for president according to his friend John Legend.

On Friday, Dan Wootton, host of his namesake podcast, sat down with Legend and the singer revealed that his good friend’s presidential ambitious were something to take seriously.

“He said it multiple times,” Legend told Wootton on the podcast. “I think he’s serious.”

Legend continued, “He’s never told me anything about what party. I’d guess he’d run as an independent, but he’s never told me anything about what party he would run from. But he’s said multiple times that he’s interested in running for president.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist went on to say that West’s future interest in politics might also be the reason why he likes connecting with the current president, Donald Trump. – READ MORE

Rapper Kanye West continued his vocal support for President Trump in a recent radio interview and also said that he would consider running for office in 2024.

Speaking with Power 92.3 FM in Chicago, West said that he is seriously considering running for the presidency.

“Yes. It 100 percent could happen. 2024,” he said.

The superstar rapper added that he wouldn’t “try” to run for president, and that if he decides to do so “it will be done.”- READ MORE