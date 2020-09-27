John Legend: I Might Leave America If Trump Remains President. Legend Just Bought $17.5M Beverly Hills Mansion.

Timing is everything.

In an interview published Friday, singer John Legend told Cosmopolitan UK that he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have thought of leaving America if President Trump remains President of the United States. Legend stated, “Every once in a while you think about it. We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.”

Fact check: he bought a new $17.5M mansion in Beverly Hills this week https://t.co/EbKH4Lp89K — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) September 25, 2020

Legend added, “At some point, if that project was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights. If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning.”

“We can’t bear another four years of this,” Legend continued. “As Michelle Obama said, we have to vote like our lives depend on it. I honestly think the American people will do it. I truly don’t know if we would be a democracy when we were done if we went another four years.” – READ MORE

