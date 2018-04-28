True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

John Legend Attacks NRA: ‘The NRA Is A Danger To This Nation And To The Police’

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday, pop star John Legend attacked the NRA, tweeting that the organization was a “danger to this nation and to the police.”

Legend was responding to this tweet from former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik:

Kerik’s tweet linked to an appearance he had made on NRA TV, where he stated, “I think that the criminals out there — the bad guys who want to do bad things — are emboldened by people like John Legend and others who spew this nonsense rhetoric that is completely false and [lie] to generate divisiveness in communities.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

John Legend Attacks NRA: 'The NRA Is A Danger To This Nation And To The Police'
John Legend Attacks NRA: 'The NRA Is A Danger To This Nation And To The Police'

On Friday, pop star John Legend attacked the NRA, tweeting that the organization was a “danger to this nation and to the police.”

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: