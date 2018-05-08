John Kerry’s Spokesperson Just Admitted He Is Actively Violating The Logan Act

John Kerry is in the hot seat after new reports revealed that former President Obama’s Secretary of State was actively working with his Iranian counterparts to keep the Iran Nuclear Deal in place.

The Boston Globe reported Friday that Kerry has been secretly meeting with politicians and diplomats around the world in an attempt to salvage the future of the Iran nuclear deal and undermine the current administration.

According to The Globe, Kerry met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif multiple times over the last few months. He also met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French President Emmanuel Macron and multiple members of Congress here in the United States.

According to Fox News political reporter Brooke Singman, a Kerry spokesperson admitted the reports were accurate, telling the news outlet that “Secretary Kerry stays in touch with his former counterparts around the world,” and that Kerry was working to make sure the tenants of the Iran Deal “remain effective.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1