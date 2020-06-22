John Kerry’s Recent Chilling Statement About 2020 Sounds A Lot Like “Election Intimidation”

Former Secretary of State John Kerry raised the possibility that a victory by President Trump could provoke a revolution in the United States, claiming that Republicans have a history of denying voting rights to Democratic voters.

“If people don’t have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that’s the stuff on which revolutions are built,” Kerry said during a virtual appearance at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit. “If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that. And I’m worried that increasingly, people are disaffected.”

Kerry implied that such chicanery contributed to his defeat in 2004 and former Vice President Al Gore’s loss in 2000, maintaining that this pattern unfolded recently in Georgia — an apparent reference to Stacey Abrams’s defeat in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial race. That history, as he views it, undermines U.S. claims to Western leadership.

“We’re not meeting the standard that we ought to be meeting, so I’m deeply concerned about protecting the vote,” he said. – READ MORE

