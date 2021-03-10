John Kerry: This Must Be the ‘Decade of Action’ on Climate Change

This year’s United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to the European Union’s headquarters in Brussels.

After four fractious years under former President Donald Trump, Kerry’s trip marks a new start in transatlantic relations – which the former U.S. Secretary of State and EU climate chief Frans Timmermans hope can reshape global efforts to tackle climate change.

“This is the moment. Glasgow is the last, best opportunity that we have and the best hope that the world will come together and build on Paris,” Kerry said, referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

“Scientists tell us this decade, 2020 to 2030, must be the decade of action,” he said.

Nearly 200 countries committed under the Paris Agreement to halt the increase in global temperatures to levels that would avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

