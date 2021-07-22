John Kerry Says ‘Climate Crisis’ May Be Worse Than COVID Fallout, Begs China To Cut Emissions

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry asked China to cut its carbon emissions.

Kerry — who previously served as Secretary of State under the Obama administration — declared during a Tuesday speech delivered in London that the hardships from COVID-19 would be “magnified many times over in a world that does not grapple with, and ultimately halt, the climate crisis.”

“The climate crisis, my friends, is the test of our times,” said Kerry as recorded by CNBC. “And while some may still believe it is unfolding in slow motion, no, this test is now as acute and as existential as any previous one.”

“As a large country, an economic leader and now the largest driver of climate change, China absolutely can help lead the world to success by peaking and starting to reduce emissions early during this critical decade of 2020 to 2030,” he added. “The truth is there’s no alternative, because without sufficient reduction by China, together with the rest of us, the goal of 1.5 degrees is essentially impossible.”

Kerry — who is set to attend a G20 meeting in Italy focused on environmental policy — previously signed a statement with China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua on climate change

