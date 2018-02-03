John Kerry: Release of Nunes memo ‘dangerous, ugly’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said Friday that the Republican decision to release a memo that details the abuse of surveillance authorities under the Obama administration is an “ugly” reminder of the Watergate era.

The Nunes memo is dangerous, ugly, and an assault on the integrity of the institutions of our country. I lived through Watergate/Nixon: America pays a very steep price when a political party tries to undermine the institutions that hold us together – — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) February 2, 2018

and the whole world suffers when that happens to America. In Watergate, the difference was, regardless of Party, eventually leaders on both sides said "enough." The adults in the House GOP know better and need to act like it. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) February 2, 2018

"The Nunes memo is dangerous, ugly, and an assault on the integrity of the institutions of our country," he tweeted. "I lived through Watergate/Nixon: America pays a very steep price when a political party tries to undermine the institutions that hold us together …"

Former Secretary of State John Kerry could not resist poking fun at President Trump’s weight during a speech Saturday in Washington.

The Hill reported that Kerry, who was defeated by President George W. Bush in 2004, was giving a speech at the Alfalfa Club dinner and brought up Trump’s recent medical exam that listed the president’s weight at 239 pounds.

Kerry, 74, said, “Personally, I just won’t believe him until he produces his long-form girth certificate.”

Kerry’s speechwriter apparently keeps a close eye on social media because the joke went viral shortly after Trump’s examination results were released. Sports Illustrated compiled a list of athletes who weigh the same as Trump to make a comparison. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State John Kerry reportedly attempted to sabotage the Trump administration’s attempts to broker Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, urging the Palestinian Authority not to “yield to President Trump’s demands,” and suggesting that President Donald Trump could be out of office within a year.

The report originated with Israel’s Maariv daily newspaper, and cited a senior Palestinian Authority official describing a meeting in London between Kerry and a close associate of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Hussein Agha. Agha, who helped lead previous talks on behalf of Abbas, related the alleged details of the talk to PA officials, Maariv reported.

Citing his own newspaper, Maariv columnist Ben Caspit wrote in the Jerusalem Post:

During the conversation, according to the report, Kerry asked Agha to convey a message to Abbas and ask him to “hold on and be strong.” Tell him, he told Agha, “that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President [Donald] Trump’s demands.”

According to Kerry, Trump will not remain in office for a long time. It was reported that Kerry said that within a year there was a good chance that Trump would not be in the White House. – READ MORE