John Kerry: Gas Industry Workers Who Lose Their Jobs Can Go ‘Make The Solar Panels’

The Biden administration has admitted to killing jobs in the fossil fuel industries, but it insists that workers can find livelihoods in other, growing sectors, such as solar panels.

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is doing “what needs to be done” to combat climate change in cracking down on the coal and oil and gas industries. He said that the “crisis” of climate change underscored the need for investment in clean energy sectors, and that workers in fossil fuel industries have been “fed a false narrative” about the future of their industries.

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods”: “What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

At a press conference, a reporter asked Kerry what his message is to fossil fuel industry workers worried about losing their livelihoods as the Biden administration cracks down on their industries, and if the Biden administration is putting fossil fuel executives “on notice” with recent, aggressive policies to tamp down fossil fuel production.

“We didn’t come here to put anybody on notice except to the seriousness of President Biden’s intent to do what needs to be done to deal with this crisis, and it is a crisis,” Kerry began. “With respect to those workers, no two people are more, in this room, are more concerned about it. And the president of the United States has expressed in every comment he has made about climate the need to grow the new jobs that pay better, that are cleaner.” – READ MORE

