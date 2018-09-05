John Kerry fires back at Trump: He uses Twitter as ‘a weapon of mass distraction’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry fired back at President Trump on Tuesday after the president mocked the possibility of running against the former top Obama official.

During an interview on CBS’ “This morning,” Mr. Kerry criticized Mr. Trump’s use of Twitter and said he would rather “focus on substance.”

“The president uses tweets as a weapon of mass distraction,” Mr. Kerry said, “And he’s obviously exposed the world to a weapon of mass destruction in Iran.”

Mr. Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in May, one of the most prominent, albeit controversial, international agreements made by the Obama administration.

President Trump on Monday tweeted that he would be “so lucky” if former Secretary of State John Kerry launched a White House bid to challenge Trump in 2020.

“I see that John Kerry, the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President. I should only be so lucky – although the field that is currently assembling looks really good – FOR ME!” Trump tweeted.

Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, did not rule out a potential 2020 White House bid during an interview on Sunday. He said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that talking about the 2020 race is a "distraction."

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former Secretary of State John Kerry said President Donald Trump didn’t “know what he’s talking about.”

BRENNAN: He said ‘John Kerry never walked away from a table except to be in a bicycle race where he fell and broke his leg that’s it.’

KERRY: I did walk away. We almost walked away on two or three other occasions where we thought it was necessary. Really unfortunately, I say this sadly, you know, more often than not he really just doesn't know what he's talking about. He makes things up. And he's making that up as he has other things.