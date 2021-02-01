John Kerry family private jet emitted estimated 116 metric tons of carbon over past year

Data compiled by the flight tracking firm FlightAware and obtained by Fox News show that John Kerry’s family Gulfstream GIV-SP spent around 22 hours and 22 minutes in the air over the past year.

Using Paramount Business Jets emissions calculator, Fox News found that Kerry’s planed accumulated an estimated 116 metric tons of carbon between trips dating from Feb. 9, 2020, to Jan. 10, 2021.

For comparison, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that the typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. That calculation assumed a car that drives around 11,500 miles per year with a fuel economy of about 22.0 miles per gallon.

As Fox News previously noted, the Kerry family owned a private charter jet company that the longtime Democratic politician appeared to benefit from financially. As late as 2013, his executive branch personnel financial disclosure showed Kerry owning “over $1,000,001” in assets for the charter company Flying Squirrel LLC through his wife.

Kerry’s financial disclosures from 2009-2012 also show that amount. In his 2013 disclosure, the former secretary of state reported between “$50,001-$100,000” in rent and royalties for the company. That figure was over $1 million in his 2012 form and between $100,001-$1,000,000 for 2013. Other disclosures show rental income of over $1 million for 2011, “$100,001-$1,000,000” for 2010, and “$100,001-$1,000,000” for 2008. – READ MORE

