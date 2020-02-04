John Kerry Endorses Biden to Fight Against ‘AR-16 with Long Clip’

John Kerry endorsed Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Saturday, praising him for being willing to do something about an “AR-16 with a long clip.”

Kerry began by addressing the “courage” Biden showed in pushing gun control as an elected official from Delaware. He then transitioned into specifics–gun types, etc.–and suggested Biden is the candidate who will fight for gun control if elected to the White House.

Kerry said, “You heard from Joe about the things he did with the NRA, that took courage, Delaware’s a tough state. I’m a hunter, I’m a gun owner, been that all my life.” But he stressed he is the last person who would “take an AR-16 with a long clip out to go out and shoot a deer or to shoot anything. But now we have a crowd that was willing to bring them back, and we saw what happened in Las Vegas and other places.” – READ MORE