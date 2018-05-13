John Kerry caught meeting with Iranians in France — and there’s a photo to prove it

It was revealed last week that former Secretary of State John Kerry had been meeting with various diplomats to ensure former President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran remained intact.

In what the Boston Globe described as “shadow diplomacy,” it was revealed that Kerry had met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in New York city, in addition to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and French President Emmanuel Macron. The Globe’s report came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed Iran was breaking most of the terms of the nuclear deal.

Jason Osborne, who is a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign, tweeted a photo of Kerry leaving a meeting at a fancy restaurant in Paris on Saturday.

So John Kerry just left a meeting @ L’Avenue in Paris w/3 Iranians. A friend was sitting next to their table and heard JK blasting @realDonaldTrump. The Iranians had a 5 person security detail and left in diplomatic vehicles. Is he FARA registered? @seanhannity @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/vVYwDQTPNb — Jason Osborne (@_JasonOsborne) May 12, 2018

According to Osborne, whose friend was apparently sitting next to Kerry, the former secretary of state was meeting with three Iranians. The Iranians reportedly had a security detail and left the restaurant in diplomatic vehicles. – READ MORE

