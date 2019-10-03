John Kennedy to Introduce Bill Stopping Immediate Family of US Officials From ‘Profiting’ in Ukraine

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) is set to introduce a bill that would prevent the immediate family of U.S. officials from “profiting” in Ukraine.

In a press release sent out on Tuesday, Kennedy announced that he would be bringing the legislation to the Senate, claiming that the Ukranian government “is historically corrupt” and that it serves as “one way” that Russia “exerts influence” in the nation.

He went on to say that “senior members” of the U.S. government “should not be a part of” or be “seen to be a part of” Russia’s influence in the region, and that his bill “will remove any appearance of impropriety or potential conflict of interest” regarding the family members of senior government officials.

“It is hard to know who to believe or trust, though I hope President Zelensky will chart a new, more ethical course. Senior members of our government should not be a part of, or seen to be a part of, this conduct. That hurts America, and it hurts the good people of Ukraine with whom the American people stand. My bill will remove any appearance of impropriety or potential conflict of interest for any immediate family member of a senior United States official.”

“The best way to resist temptation is a proper upbringing, a strong set of values and tough laws,” concluded the Louisiana Republican. – READ MORE