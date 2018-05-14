John Kelly’s Scathing Criticism of ‘Vicious’ Press Left Out of Final NPR Interview

Take this passage from the partial NPR transcript: KELLY: Well, first, with all due respect to people like yourselves, I was not ready for the press that covers a White House. All of my time, and you remember it a little bit, I think, we were pretty good to you guys. We had a good team effort going in the field. When I was working in the Pentagon at a higher level, senior level the Pentagon press corps were really good to work with. I mean they, they seldom wrote or did the story you wanted to read, naturally, but they were really professional in trying to get the accurate aspect of every story. It wasn’t personal. It was pretty professional. And I still call some of them … good acquaintances. This is vastly different. This is — it’s personal, it’s vicious.

I did my first off the record [interview] — that was immediately violated. But after about six weeks in a job one of the reporters said to me, “Look you were our worst nightmare. This place was a clown show before you showed up. We didn’t think this president would last a year [or] 18 months. Now that you’re here, there’s order to the place. The leaks all but went away. So, sorry but you got to go.” So here I am, sitting, still here.

They overstate that, press covers that a lot. Again, I don’t mean to be too hard on the press but they — I know everything. Right? And so when I read the press accounts of what’s going on here, I say, “gee, how could they have gotten that that wrong?” So I think the press, and maybe it’s because only certain people talk and those people maybe leak or are sources — and maybe those people aren’t as honorable as they should be. But when I read what they write, I think to myself they may have had some low-level source and that’s — and to write a story like that — whatever “that” is for a major newspaper like the Post or the Times — to base it on almost rumor strikes me as being a little bit — not the way to do business. – READ MORE

