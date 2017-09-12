John Kelly fires back at Democrat who called him ‘disgrace to the uniform’

FOLLOW US!



White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired back at a prominent House Democrat who called him a “disgrace to the uniform,” in the Gold Star father and retired Marine Corps general’s first public response to the personal attack on his service.

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez had leveled the criticism at Kelly over his support of President Trump’s decision to end a controversial program that shielded young illegal immigrants from deportation.

In an email to Fox News late Sunday, Kelly responded by saying Congress did “nothing” to help so-called Dreamers when they had the chance.

“As far as the congressman and other irresponsible members of congress are concerned, they have the luxury of saying what they want as they do nothing and have almost no responsibility,” Kelly said. “They can call people liars but it would be inappropriate for me to say the same thing back at them. As my blessed mother used to say ‘empty barrels make the most noise.’” – READ MORE