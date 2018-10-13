JOHN KELLY CALLED ELIZABETH WARREN ‘AN IMPOLITE ARROGANT WOMAN’ IN EMAIL AFTER TRUMP TRAVEL BAN CONVERSATION

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly last year called Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren an “impolite arrogant woman” in an email to an aide after taking a phone call with her regarding President Trump’s travel ban.

The email from Feb. 8, 2017, obtained and published on Thursday by Buzzfeed as a part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, was written to Kevin Carroll, Kelly’s then-senior counselor at the Department of Homeland Security, where Kelly was serving as secretary.

“Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone,” Kelly wrote. “What an impolite arrogant woman. She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah blah blah.” – READ MORE