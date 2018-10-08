John Kasich: Trump’s Supreme Court Victory Will Be ‘a Short-Term Win’

He continued, “Let me tell you what I’m particularly worried about; our leaders need to stop playing a zero-sum game, like flipping a coin. I win, you lose. Leaders need to figure out how to bring people together. They can have a victory but can’t leave the person who loses advantage wish vanquished, any tactic is acceptable, and we use our tongues and say things that we ultimately can deeply regret. The tongue can also be powerful through the use of social media. What’s required? it requires leadership to stabilize, to make sure that they’re not vanquishing their opponent.”

He added, “First of all, the court could be a short-term win if the people of this country are so divided.” – READ MORE

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that if he runs for president in 2020, he’ll be on the ticket as a Republican.

“I’m a Republican,” Kasich said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked if he would run as a Republican or independent if he were to launch a 2020 bid.

There has previously been speculation that Kasich, who sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016, could run as an independent in 2020. He told Politico that he wasn’t “ruling anything in or out” when asked if he would consider running as an independent.

If he were to run as a Republican, Kasich would challenge President Trumpin a primary. Kasich has previously said he might run for president in 2020but hasn’t committed to it. – READ MORE