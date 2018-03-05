John Kasich tells Congress ‘don’t ask permission’ on gun control or Dreamers bills

Ohio Gov. John Kasich advised lawmakers in Congress to pass legislation on gun control and relief for so-called Dreamers and then ask permission from President Trump once the bills have reached his desk.

The Republican bemoaned the pace at which Congress is working and how Republicans continually seek the president’s approval before bringing bills to the floor.

“I think the president will sign something, and if he doesn’t, send it to him anyway,” Kasich said of the gun control measures floating around Congress. “Don’t ask permission.”

Kasich said he’s been pressured by millennials frustrated by how long it takes to pass legislation in statehouses and Congress. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1