John Kasich Fundraises off Joining CNN, Stoking 2020 Speculation

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (R) super PAC — Kasich for America — fired off a fundraising email Wednesday, touting the Trump critic’s hiring as a CNN contributor, stoking additional speculation that he will run for president in 2020.

“We wanted to reach out to make sure you saw the news that Gov. John Kasich begins a new role this week as a regular contributor on CNN,” the email reads. Readers are invited to watch Kasich’s first interview on CNN on Cuomo Prime Time with host Christopher Cuomo.

Cuomo Prime Time welcomes @CNN's newest senior political commentator, former Ohio Gov. @JohnKasich, who pledges to call things as he sees them "like an umpire calling balls and strikes." #LetsGetAfterIt https://t.co/OLkNtyeAAB pic.twitter.com/Hod0vMoJPJ — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 16, 2019