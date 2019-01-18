John Kasich Fundraises off Joining CNN, Stoking 2020 Speculation

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (R) super PAC — Kasich for America — fired off a fundraising email Wednesday, touting the Trump critic’s hiring as a CNN contributor, stoking additional speculation that he will run for president in 2020.
“We wanted to reach out to make sure you saw the news that Gov. John Kasich begins a new role this week as a regular contributor on CNN,” the email reads. Readers are invited to watch Kasich’s first interview on CNN on Cuomo Prime Time with host Christopher Cuomo.
In his first appearance, Kasich dismissed buzz about a potential 2020 White House bid and pledged to act akin to an “umpire, calling balls and strikes,” who is focused on “help people understand… the way things work on the inside.” – READ MORE