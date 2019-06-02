John Kasich Admits: ‘No Path Right Now for Me’ to Run in 2020 (VIDEO)

John Kasich, former Republican Governor of Ohio and staunch critic of President Donald Trump, conceded Friday that there is no path for him to win the White House in 2020.

"There is no path right now for me" to run for President, former Ohio Gov. @JohnKasich tells @jimsciutto.



"I don't see a way to get there. 90% of the Republican party supports him."

“There is no path right now for me. I don’t see a way to get there,” Kasich, now a CNN political contributor, said of President Trump’s popularity among Republican voters during an interview with the partisan network on Friday.

"Ninety percent of the Republican Party supports him," the Never Trumper continued. "It may be a shrinking Republican Party, but nevertheless. Maybe somebody wants to run and make a statement and that's fine, but I've never gotten involved in a political race where I didn't think I could win."