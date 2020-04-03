John F. Kennedy’s grand-niece and her son, 8, missing after boating accident off the coast of Maryland

A grand-niece of President John F. Kennedy and her son disappeared off the coast of Maryland — and search crews have been scrambling to find them for nearly 24 hours, according to a report Friday.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, was at her mother’s home in Shady Side overlooking the Chesapeake Bay at 4 p.m. Thursday when she and her 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, hopped into a canoe, according to the Washington Post.

The child had been kicking a ball with other kids when it fell into the water, and the pair went to retrieve it amid high winds, her husband, David McKean, told the paper.

“ popped into a canoe to chase it down. They just got farther out than they could handle, and couldn’t get back in,” David McKean said.

McKean, 40, was at the home of her mother, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, when she went missing, he said. READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --