John Cusack Attacks ‘MAGA F*cks’ After Photo Shows Him Sitting During Cubs Game Military Salute

Actor John Cusack lashed out at supporters of President Donald Trump after a photo showed him sitting in his seat during a military salute at a recent Chicago Cubs game.

“I didn’t stand up for Boeing military salute – fast enough for some maga fuck – see? don’t even have taste not to brand weapons company all over score board,” John Cusack said soon after a photo of him sitting during a Cubs game Boeing Military Salute went viral on social media.

RT @QsSupervisor: What in the actual fuck does “tonight’s military salute” even mean ? — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 23, 2019

The Twitter account CWBChicago later acknowledged that it had been blocked by Cusack.