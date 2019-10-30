John Brennan’s tweet pretty much describes an administrative state coup

On Tuesday morning, in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump, former CIA Director and current NBC News/MSNBC intelligence analyst John Brennan described what many would see as a coup attempt. Twitchy reported that Brennan said we rely on unelected officials to “protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy.”

Brennan wrote in a tweet, “As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy.”

As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy. May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face. https://t.co/QcrbJ0XtQ6 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 29, 2019

Brennan then offered words of encouragement, “May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face.”

We’re not talking about a war or other national crisis. We’re talking about overturning the results of a duly conducted election. And Brennan is arguing that it’s up to unelected officials to “stay resolute” and help to overturn that election.

That’s exactly the point that conservatives have been making about this entire impeachment and scandal-du-jour process that has enveloped the Trump presidency since day one. The so-called “Deep State” is really the administrative state as envisioned by Woodrow Wilson. Unelected bureaucrats who think they know better than the American people. – READ MORE