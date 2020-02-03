John Brennan suggests the State of the Union should be canceled because of the impeachment trial

Former CIA Director John Brennan suggested that the State of the Union Address should be canceled, because to go forward with the event in the midst of (or soon after) impeachment would be an “embarrassment” to the nation.

Brennan, an analyst for MSNBC, said the president is likely to use the speech to talk about himself rather than the state of America.

“One of the things that I really worry about is that we’re going to have the State of the Union very shortly, while all this is going on,” Brennan said.

“Is the state of our union strong? Who in the hell is gonna say that?” host Chuck Todd interjected.

“I cannot imagine,” Brennan continued. “It’s not just embarrassing, but it’s also destructive to the image of the United States worldwide, to have this going on and to have Mr. Trump up there. And you can imagine he’s going to use that State of the Union address not to address the state of the union, but to address the state of Donald Trump. And he is, I think, going to be on the offensive there. – READ MORE