John Brennan pens op-ed vowing to criticize Trump ‘until integrity returns to the White House’

Former CIA Director John Brennan tears into President Trump in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, vowing to continue speaking out against the president “until integrity returns to the White House.”

Brennan, who served as director of the agency under former President Obama, is a frequent Trump critic. Most recently, he referred to Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement as “madness.”

In The Washington Post, Brennan writes about his “admiration” for the office of the presidency after working with and serving under multiple presidents, saying that while he “didn’t agree with all of their policy choices,” he “never doubted that each treated their solemn responsibility to lead our nation with anything less than the seriousness, intellectual rigor and principles that it deserved.”

“The esteem with which I held the presidency was dealt a serious blow when Donald Trump took office,” Brennan writes. “Almost immediately, I began to see a startling aberration from the remarkable, though human, presidents I had served.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1