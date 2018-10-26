John Brennan After Bomb Scare: Trump ‘Has Helped to Incite’ Americans (VIDEO)

Former Cia Director John Brennan, One Of The Multiple Obama-era Officials Sent An Apparent Explosive Device On Wednesday, Accused President Donald Trump Of Helping To Stir Up Feelings Of “anger” And “violence” Among Americans.

John Brennan: "Unfortunately I think Donald Trump, too often, has helped to incite some of these feelings of anger, if not violence." https://t.co/dOzLLhQneR pic.twitter.com/5bEjaca1QW — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 24, 2018

“[President Trump’s] rhetoric too frequently fuels incidents that are now bleeding over into acts of violence,” Brennan told audience members during a talk at the University of Texas at Austin. “It’s clear that this rhetoric is counterproductive. It is un-American.” – READ MORE